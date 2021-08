Gardaí are investigating an act of criminal damage which took place in Co Louth in the early hours of Wednesday.

At approximately 2.30am, two Garda vehicles were set alight at Dundalk Garda station.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident, a statement from Gardaí confirmed.

The scene was persevered and a technical examination has since been carried out.

Not arrests have yet been made and investigations into the matter are ongoing.