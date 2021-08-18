Wed, 18 Aug, 2021 - 11:30

Ryanair refusing passengers with ‘fake’ boarding passes from third-party site

The airline said Kiwi.com had issued passengers with the passes, which would result in them being refused boarding from today
Ryanair refusing passengers with ‘fake’ boarding passes from third-party site

Ryanair has issued a warning to its customers that some have been issued with "fake" boarding passes for its flights by a third-party agent.

The airline said Kiwi.com had issued passengers with the passes, which would result in them being refused boarding from today.

Ryanair urged customers to only book direct on its website or app, and to avoid booking though third-party agents who they said do not have authorisation to sell Ryanair flights or to issue boarding passes.

“We became aware of these fake boarding passes when a small number of passengers who booked their flights through Kiwi.com arrived at the boarding gate without official Ryanair boarding passes last week,” Ryanair’s director of marketing, Dara Brady, said.

“It is an obligation under EU regulations that an airline informs passengers directly of all safety and security policies regarding their flight, Kiwi.com are circumventing this by checking passengers in and replacing the Ryanair boarding pass with a fake boarding pass issued by Kiwi.com.

Refused boarding

Mr Brady said any passenger presenting a Kiwi.com boarding pass will be refused boarding on Ryanair flights.

“If you made a booking through Kiwi.com we urge you to contact Kiwi.com to obtain the necessary Ryanair booking reference and email address so that you can complete check-in in line with our safety and security protocol,” he said.

“Ryanair check-in opens 24 hrs pre-departure for all passengers and 60 days pre-departure for passengers who have purchased a reserved seat.”

Ryanair said it has a ‘verified seal’ visible on Ryanair.com and the Ryanair app only “to further protect customers against these online travel agents who may be overcharging customers, providing incorrect customer details, and preventing Ryanair from dealing directly with passengers by providing fake email addresses.”

More in this section

'Concerning' increase in Covid cases noted in nursing homes 'Concerning' increase in Covid cases noted in nursing homes
New Bosch centre to bring 30 jobs to Limerick New Bosch centre to bring 30 jobs to Limerick
Man arrested in connection with Dublin road collision Man arrested in connection with Dublin road collision
Cost of living in Dublin for students almost €14,000 for academic year, says university

Cost of living in Dublin for students almost €14,000 for academic year, says university

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom
“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more