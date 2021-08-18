Cost of living in Dublin for students almost €14,000 for academic year, says university

A new guide produced by Technological University (TU) Dublin says students in the capital face costs of up to almost €14,000 if they require accommodation.

The annual Cost of Living Guide notes a considerable increase on projections from the 2019/2020 academic year, when the annual amount was estimated to be just over €12,000.

The estimate for the upcoming year was significantly lower for students who will not require accommodation in Dublin, such as those who will be able to live at home, dropping to just over €6,600 for the period.

The average monthly rent cost, calculated based on the private rental market, is estimated to be €585, however, TU Dublin note average monthly rates for private student accommodation is much higher, at €940, while Digs (living with a family) is slightly less, at €540.

The annual student contribution, or registration fee, of €3,000 is also taken into account, representing a monthly cost of €333.

Travel

The next largest outgoing for students living away from home is food, estimated to cost €220 a month, followed by travel (€108).

Books and class materials are the same for both cohorts, €74, as is the €75 estimate for 'social life and miscellaneous'. Mobile and internet costs of €50 per month, and clothes/medical expenses of €39 were also the same for both groups, however, those living away from home also face monthly utility bills of approximately €55.

Overall, the TU Dublin figures show students living at home will face monthly costly of about €740 compared to €1,539 for those living away from home. Annually, this difference works out at €6,636 versus €13,827.

The 2021/2022 guide also notes students should be aware of additional expenses which may arise during the year, such as clothes for work placement, social events, additional travel and other motor-related costs.

The university website offers a number of cost saving tips to help students keep costs down during the academic year ahead, including the possibility of paying for rooms on a nightly basis for those offered blended learning, cycling or walking rather than taking public transport, and using a Child Leap Card which is valid until the student turns 19.