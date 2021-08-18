Wed, 18 Aug, 2021 - 09:16

Number of Irish citizens seeking to leave Afghanistan increases to 33

Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney said he was confident the people would get out of Afghanistan, so long as Kabul Airport is secured.
Vivienne Clarke

Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney has said the number of Irish passport holders in Afghanistan waiting to come to Ireland has increased to 33 - 25 adults and eight dependents.

Speaking on Newstalk Breakfast, he explained the Government is working closely with its EU partners and the UK to secure places on military flights once Kabul Airport is secured.

“People will not be left behind,” Mr Coveney said.

It could take a few days for the 33 people to get out, as the situation at the airport remained chaotic, he added.

The process of getting them out was underway and Ireland was relying on the US for safe passage for them through Kabul Airport, the Minister said.

Mr Coveney added he was confident the people would get out “so long as the airport is secured”, but it was a fluid situation.

The emergency meeting of the UN Security Council on Tuesday involved “a very good discussion” with European countries agreeing to join together to ensure all EU citizens could get out of Afghanistan.

Some countries had better resources than Ireland, so it made sense to avail of them, he said.

