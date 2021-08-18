Wed, 18 Aug, 2021 - 08:55

Search for missing hiker continues in Co Mayo

The man is said to be from the area but has been living in the UK for the last number of years.
A search is continuing for a hiker missing in Co Mayo.

The man in his 30s reportedly went hiking at Mweelrea Mountain on Monday but did not return.

A search began on Monday night at 9pm and continued until 2am on Tuesday.

The group, which included Mayo Mountain Rescue and Gardaí, resumed their efforts later on Tuesday morning and once again at first light on Wednesday.

The man, who is said to be originally from the area but has been living in the UK for the last number of years, is reported to have taken a selfie at the summit on Monday afternoon, but has not been heard of since.

Speaking to Newstalk on Wednesday morning, Paul Feeney from Mayo Mountain Rescue said they have been joined by rescue teams from around the country "to get as many feet on the ground", in addition to members of the Civil Defence, Coast Guard and the local community.

Mr Feeney added they are hoping Resuce 118 from Sligo will be able to join in the search.

