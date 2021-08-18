New Bosch centre to bring 30 jobs to Limerick

Technology and services firm Bosch have announced plans to set up an automotive research and development centre in Limerick, bringing 30 new jobs to the area.

The jobs are expected to be made available over the next two years with activities in the Limerick hub focusing on semiconductor products and automotive electronics.

A statement from the company said the mid-west region had a "rich history in the design and development" of semiconductor products, with the new centre being established in recognition of the "increase demand for semiconductors as cars evolve to become sustainable, safer and more exciting".

Senior vice president for development of integrated circuits at Bosch, Dr Oliver Wolst said: "We’re very excited about the possibilities that this new facility will provide to us.

"Bosch is a global leader when it comes to investment in research and development and this new facility in Ireland demonstrates our commitment to working with the best engineering talent to develop the most advanced technology for our customers."

Bosch will be hiring across multiple roles over the next two years, including IC design and layout, radio frequency measurement/evaluation, software and firmware engineers. Available roles can be viewed on the Bosch website.