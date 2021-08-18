Wed, 18 Aug, 2021 - 06:43

Roadmap for easing of restrictions to be announced at end of August

Updates for nightlife and the Arts sector are expected on August 31st.
The Government is expected to announce a new roadmap for the easing of Covid-19 restrictions following a Cabinet meeting on August 31st.

The Cabinet's Covid-19 sub-committee are due to meet on Thursday for a "run-down" of the current epidemiological situation in the State before a more substantive meeting next week, according to the Irish Examiner.

Next week's meeting will include briefings from public health officials and is expected to consider the options available when a certain percentage of the eligible population is fully vaccinated and the prevalence of the virus at that time.

It is thought more options will be available if a higher percentage of vaccination, such as 90 per cent, is achieved, including the easing of restrictions surrounding religious services, including communions and confirmations.

A roadmap for sectors which remain closed, like nightlife and events, is also expected to be published.

The Examiner reports Minister for the Arts Catherine Martin is working with Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly and the HSE to determine measures which could facilitate a quicker reopening of the live events sector, including the use of antigen testing.

Government sources also said they expect schools to reopen as planned over the coming weeks.

