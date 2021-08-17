Tue, 17 Aug, 2021 - 21:43

Six people arrested as fight breaks out in Derry petrol station forecourt

The incident took place at around 12.40pm on Tuesday, at a filling station on the Buncrana Road area of Derry
Six people arrested as fight breaks out in Derry petrol station forecourt

By James Ward, PA

Six people have been arrested after a fight broke out on the forecourt of a petrol station in Derry, the PSNI have said.

The incident took place at around 12.40pm on Tuesday, at a filling station on the Buncrana Road area of the county in Northern Ireland.

It was also reported that a number of vehicles were involved in a collision at the scene.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Officers responded and attended the scene and six people have been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences.

“It was also reported a number of vehicles had been involved in a collision at the location. The Buncrana Road remains closed at this time.

“Detectives would appeal to anyone who was in the area and witnessed the incident or who has any information which could assist our enquiries to contact them in Strand Road on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

More in this section

Police release video footage of moment Gerard ‘The Monk’ Hutch arrested Police release video footage of moment Gerard ‘The Monk’ Hutch arrested
Man arrested in connection with Dublin road collision Man arrested in connection with Dublin road collision
State of Irish gambling regulation ‘unbelievable’, says Sinn Féin State of Irish gambling regulation ‘unbelievable’, says Sinn Féin
Covid booster programme to begin next month as Niac authorises vaccine mixing

Covid booster programme to begin next month as Niac authorises vaccine mixing

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"They have given him the tools and confidence on every level" "They have given him the tools and confidence on every level"
Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more