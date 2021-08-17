Man arrested in connection with Dublin road collision

A man has been arrested in connection with a serious road crash in Dublin yesterday, which has left two others in hospital.

The incident happened on the Old Navan Road at Canterbury Gate at around 6pm yesterday evening.

Two men, one in his 20s and one teenager, remain in hospital, where their conditions are described as serious but stable.

The man arrested earlier today is aged in his 20s and is currently being detained at Blanchardstown Garda Station, where he can be held for up to 24 hours.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward.

Any road users who were travelling inbound on the M3 Navan Road near Canterbury Gate on Monday August 16th, between 5.45pm and 6.15pm, and who may have camera footage are asked to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.