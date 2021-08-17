Tue, 17 Aug, 2021 - 12:37

Irish leader of World Food Programme in Afghanistan will stay in country

The Donegal-born leader of the World Food Programme in Afghanistan, Mary Ellen McGroarty, has vowed to continue her work in that country and has said that she will not be leaving
Irish leader of World Food Programme in Afghanistan will stay in country

Vivienne Clarke

The Donegal-born leader of the World Food Programme in Afghanistan, Mary Ellen McGroarty, has vowed to continue her work in that country and has said that she will not be leaving.

It was a priority for the World Food Programme and the United Nations to stay in Afghanistan, she told RTÉ radio’s Today show.

“We’re closely monitoring the situation, we’re very conscious of the rising needs of Afghanistan.”

There were mounting humanitarian and mounting shelter needs, she added.

The World Food Programme had been able to resume its operations in the regions where the Taliban had already taken over. Their work was based on the humanitarian principles of neutrality, impartiality and independence, she said.

“We must have unimpeded humanitarian access.”

Humanitarian community

All the statements from the Taliban to date were that the humanitarian community and the UN were not targets, she said, but the World Food Programme would continue to assess the situation.

“Our priority is to deliver services safely to the people and to make sure our staff are safe.”

Ms McGroarty said her organisation had spoken to the young females with whom they worked, they were all working from home where they could, keeping a low profile. “We will let them stay there until it’s safe.”

More in this section

Independent expert to review abortion laws Independent expert to review abortion laws
'Sense of panic and fear all over the city' says Irish woman in Kabul 'Sense of panic and fear all over the city' says Irish woman in Kabul
Covid: Nphet monitoring infections with 'some concern' as 1,558 cases confirmed Covid: Nphet monitoring infections with 'some concern' as 1,558 cases confirmed
‘Big Jab Weekend’ to boost North's vaccination drive

‘Big Jab Weekend’ to boost North's vaccination drive

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom
“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more