Ryanair announces four new Dublin routes

James Cox

Ryanair has announced four new routes from Dublin that will commence in the winter.

The flights are to Cardiff (Wales), Kosice (Slovakia), Plovdiv (Bulgaria) and Sibiu (Romania).

There will be four flights to Cardiff weekly and two to the other destinations.

To celebrate the new routes, the airline has also launched a €19.99 seat sale for travel until the end of March 2022, while tickets must be booked by midnight Thursday, August 19th.

Ryanair’s director of commercial Jason McGuinness said: “As Europe’s largest airline, we are delighted to announce four new Winter routes from Dublin to Cardiff, Kosice, Plovdiv and Sibiu for those who are looking to enjoy a city break.

“Irish families/visitors can now book a well-earned winter getaway safe in the knowledge that if their plans change, they can move their travel dates with a zero-change fee up until the end of December 2021.

“To celebrate, we are releasing a seat sale from just €19.99 for travel until the end of March which will be available to book until midnight Thursday, 19th August. Since these amazing low prices will be snapped up quickly, customers should log on to www.ryanair.com to avoid missing out.”