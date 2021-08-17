Irish woman stuck in Kabul confident she will get flight home soon

Vivienne Clarke

Irish woman Aoife McManus has told of her efforts to get out of Kabul and her belief that she will be on a flight within 24 to 48 hours.

“The message is I am as safe as I can be” and every effort is being made to leave, she told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland.

Ms McManus has been working in the primary education sector in Afghanistan with an NGO for two years. In recent months they had noticed that the Taliban was taking over more and more provinces. Despite Taliban encouragement to continue the work they were doing, she did not believe them.

'Charm offensive'

“This situation at the moment is a charm offensive, but nobody believes it.”

Ms McManus has been in regular contact with the Irish embassy in Abu Dhabi and between their efforts and those of the organisation for which she works, she is confident that she will be leaving Kabul soon.

The last 36 hours had been hectic, she said. There had been a number of “hairy situations” with the circumstances changing frequently and plans changing rapidly which required moving from place to place.

When a curfew was imposed she and her group had to move again to a location closer to the airport, they passed four checkpoints which were manned by a mix of Taliban and police. There was confusion, and they did not seem to know their roles, she said.

While stuck in a convoy, people had to lift a car that had been blocking the route. At that stage, while there was panic, it was not “a dangerous panic”. But within 12 hours the crowd was not so calm and the city was changed with all the checkpoints now manned by the Taliban using police cars.

Ms McManus said she was with friends “who really know what they’re doing” and they were making “the best of a bad situation”.

She was now dealing with the logistics of where to get a flight. “Between my own organisation and the embassy I’m sure I’ll be out soon.”

The work of her organisation in the education sector will continue, she said, even though all international staff have been withdrawn.

Covid-19 had taught them how to come up with contingency plans and that they could still provide education even if it was not face to face. “The work can still go on.”

Ms McManus described looking out her window and seeing a pickup truck carrying Taliban fighters armed with an AK47. “They are very calm, they’re just in traffic.”

Last night she had seen women walking on the street as there were a lot of displaced people. The women were not wearing burkas, “just the normal hijab”.

While in Afghanistan she had always dressed appropriately, with a head scarf, clothing to ankles and wrists. “Nobody should have an issue with how I’m dressed”.

Her message to her family was that she was as safe as she could be and that every effort was being made to get home as soon as possible, she said she would be heading to the airport as soon as it was clear.

“I have every faith that I will be on a plane and having a pint of Guinness in Ashbourne soon.”