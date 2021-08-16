Man (20s) seriously injured in Dublin road crash

A man has been seriously injured in a road traffic collision in Dublin.

The crash occurred on the Navan Road at Canterbury Gate at approximately 6pm on Monday evening.

The driver of the vehicle, a man in his 20s, was taken to hospital following the collision where he is being treated for serious injuries according to Gardaí.

"A male youth, who was a passenger in the vehicle has been taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries," a statement from Gardaí added.

The road remains closed and a technical examination is due to take place.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or those who were driving in the area (on the M3 towards Mulhuddart) between 5.45pm-6.15pm to contact them at Blanchardstown Garda station on 01-666 7000, the Garda confidential line on 1800-666 777, or any Garda station.