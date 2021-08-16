Mon, 16 Aug, 2021 - 18:30

Covid: Nphet monitoring infections with 'some concern' as 1,558 cases confirmed

As of 8am on Monday morning there were 262 patients with Covid-19 in hospital.
The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) has confirmed 1,558 new cases of Covid-19.

According to the latest figures, there are now 262 people with the virus in hospital, 51 of whom are being treated in intensive care.

In a statement from Nphet, chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said there is a "very high level of disease circulating in the community".

"The Delta variant has enabled Covid-19 to regain a foothold in Ireland, which puts us all at risk as social contacts and mobility increase.

"We are closely monitoring the spread of the virus with some concern," he added.

The CMO once again urged people to get vaccinated, as the jabs will "help us turn the tide", he said.

"I am asking people to be cautious and to closely follow public health advice over the coming weeks, in particular in the run-up to schools reopening in September," Dr Holohan added.

Earlier today, concern was raised regarding Covid outbreaks in the Mid-West region, which has recorded its highest increases since February.

The HSE warned that the outbreaks are showing a trend of widespread community transmission, with multi-setting outbreaks becoming “more frequent”.

The region, which covers Limerick, Clare and North Tipperary recorded 998 cases in the last 14 days, "more than a third of which were recorded since February," a release from Public Health Mid-West said.

According to the latest data collected by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) for the two-week period ending August 8th, Ireland's 14-day incidence rate was 392.17 cases per 100,000, the fourth highest rate in the EU.

