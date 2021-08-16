Mon, 16 Aug, 2021 - 16:11

Taoiseach 'deeply concerned' by situation in Afghanistan as UN security council meets

The UN security council, of which Ireland is a member, is meeting to discuss the situation in Afghanistan, before a meeting of the EU's foreign affairs council on Tuesday.
Taoiseach 'deeply concerned' by situation in Afghanistan as UN security council meets

Taoiseach Michel Martin has said he is "deeply concerned by the unfolding situation in Afghanistan".

On Sunday, Afghan president Ashraf Ghani fled the country as Taliban forces entered the capital, Kabul virtually unopposed causing citizens to flood to the city's airport attempting to escape the country.

According to the Minister for Foreign Affairs on Monday morning, 15 Irish nationals are looking to leave Afghanistan. All commercial flights into and out of Kabul airport have been halted, so efforts are now being made to coordinate with other EU countries, the US and the UK to try and evacuate the Irish nationals, Simon Coveney said.

In a statement on Monday afternoon, Mr Martin said the "pace of developments" in Afghanistan has "taken many by surprise".

"I fully endorse the call from UN secretary general António Guterres from the Taliban to exercise the utmost restraint," the Taoiseach said.

"Protecting lives, meeting humanitarian needs and respecting people’s human rights are paramount.

"All parties, including the Taliban, are obliged to, and must, respect international humanitarian law," he added.

Mr Martin called on the international community to "play its full part" in providing humanitarian aid and facilitating refugees, adding: "Ireland will participate fully in these efforts."

A number of Government departments, including Foreign Affairs, Justice, and Children are coordinating the country's response to the crisis.

The UN security council, of which Ireland is a member, is currently meeting to discuss the situation, before a meeting of the EU's foreign affairs council on Tuesday.

"We are also providing support to the small number of Irish citizens currently in Afghanistan," Mr Martin said, adding he is in continuous contact with Mr Coveney and will "continue to monitor the situation closely over the coming days".

More in this section

Woman, 20s, dies after collision between car and truck in Kerry Woman, 20s, dies after collision between car and truck in Kerry
'Long Covid sufferers need our attention' 'Long Covid sufferers need our attention'
Irish citizens stranded after flights cancelled in Afghanistan Irish citizens stranded after flights cancelled in Afghanistan
INMO calls on Government to deliver healthcare staff bonus

INMO calls on Government to deliver healthcare staff bonus

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom
“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more