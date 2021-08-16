Taoiseach 'deeply concerned' by situation in Afghanistan as UN security council meets

Taoiseach Michel Martin has said he is "deeply concerned by the unfolding situation in Afghanistan".

On Sunday, Afghan president Ashraf Ghani fled the country as Taliban forces entered the capital, Kabul virtually unopposed causing citizens to flood to the city's airport attempting to escape the country.

According to the Minister for Foreign Affairs on Monday morning, 15 Irish nationals are looking to leave Afghanistan. All commercial flights into and out of Kabul airport have been halted, so efforts are now being made to coordinate with other EU countries, the US and the UK to try and evacuate the Irish nationals, Simon Coveney said.

In a statement on Monday afternoon, Mr Martin said the "pace of developments" in Afghanistan has "taken many by surprise".

"I fully endorse the call from UN secretary general António Guterres from the Taliban to exercise the utmost restraint," the Taoiseach said.

"Protecting lives, meeting humanitarian needs and respecting people’s human rights are paramount.

"All parties, including the Taliban, are obliged to, and must, respect international humanitarian law," he added.

Mr Martin called on the international community to "play its full part" in providing humanitarian aid and facilitating refugees, adding: "Ireland will participate fully in these efforts."

A number of Government departments, including Foreign Affairs, Justice, and Children are coordinating the country's response to the crisis.

The UN security council, of which Ireland is a member, is currently meeting to discuss the situation, before a meeting of the EU's foreign affairs council on Tuesday.

"We are also providing support to the small number of Irish citizens currently in Afghanistan," Mr Martin said, adding he is in continuous contact with Mr Coveney and will "continue to monitor the situation closely over the coming days".