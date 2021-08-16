Mon, 16 Aug, 2021 - 15:50

Woman, 20s, dies after collision between car and truck in Kerry

A woman, aged in her 20s, has died following a collision between a car and a truck in Co Kerry this afternoon
Woman, 20s, dies after collision between car and truck in Kerry

James Cox

A woman, aged in her 20s, has died following a collision between a car and a truck in Co Kerry this afternoon.

Gardaí are currently at the scene of a fatal road traffic collision involving a car and a truck that occurred on the N69, Tralee, Co Kerry this at approximately 1.15pm today.

A woman in her 20s, the driver of the car, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck did not require medical treatment at the scene.

The road is currently closed to allow Garda Forensic Collision Investigators to examine the scene. Local diversions are in place.

Investigating gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward. They are particularly appealing to any road users who were travelling on this road at the time with camera footage to make this available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tralee Garda station on 066 710 2300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

More in this section

INMO calls on Government to deliver healthcare staff bonus INMO calls on Government to deliver healthcare staff bonus
'Long Covid sufferers need our attention' 'Long Covid sufferers need our attention'
No decision yet on Katherine Zappone replacement, Coveney says No decision yet on Katherine Zappone replacement, Coveney says
Rachel Allen shares support for son Joshua’s new MMA career

Rachel Allen shares support for son Joshua’s new MMA career

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom
“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more