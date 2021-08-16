Mon, 16 Aug, 2021 - 12:53

Irish exports to Britain up 70% in last year

Irish imports from Britain dropped by 32% in the first half of 2021
By Dominic McGrath, PA

Irish goods exports to Britain increased by nearly 70 per cent in the last year, according to new figures published on Monday.

The figures, released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO), also show that Irish goods imports from Britain dropped by 32 per cent in the first half of 2021 – a drop of €2.5 billion compared to the first half of 2020.

Exports of goods from Ireland to Britain jumped to €1.42 billion in June 2021 – an increase of 68 per cent from the same time last year.

At the same time, Irish imports from Britain declined by 16 per cent over the same period of time – dropping to €1.1 billion.

Food, live animals and manufactured goods imports saw the largest drop off since June 2020.

Since January 2021, Britain is no longer part of the EU’s single market or customs union – making trade between Ireland and Britain more complicated.

Overall, seasonally adjusted goods exports from Ireland increased by €139 million in June 2021, a one per cent increase, since May 2021.

This means the figures remove any changes that may occur due to seasonal trade patterns.

According to the latest figures, exports to Britain account for 10 per cent of Ireland’s total exports – the corresponding figure for the EU is 36 per cent.

Total goods imports from the EU to Ireland jumped by 50 per cent in the last year.

