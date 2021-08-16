Mon, 16 Aug, 2021 - 11:36

Councillor says anti-social behaviour in Dublin out of control after Woolley assault

Mannix Flynn has called on the Government and gardaí to make the streets safe, following the attack on Olympian Jack Woolley at the weekend
James Cox

Anti-social behaviour is 'out of control' in Dublin city centre, according to a local councillor.

Mannix Flynn has called on the Government and gardaí to make the streets safe, following the attack on Olympian Jack Woolley at the weekend.

The taekwondo star needed surgery to his face after the random attack at the Liffey boardwalk at the weekend.

Independent Councillor Mannix Flynn believes many are avoiding the city centre at night because of drug dealing and random assaults.

He told Newstalk: “The boardwalk isn't 22 miles long, the boardwalk consists of 100 planks in the city centre. It is basically completely no-go, what happens on that is drugs, intimidation, assaults, with the most recent one a number of nights back, so it's not good enough.”

Mr Woolley has since returned home after surgery in hospital for facial injuries he sustained in the assault.

“Don't worry about me. I'll be alright,” the 22-year-old said in an Instagram video as he thanked people for their support.

Gardaí say they attended the scene of an assault at Grattan Bridge at around 12.40am and a man in his 20s was taken to St James's Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

They said no arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.

