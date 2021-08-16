Rachel Allen shares support for son Joshua’s new MMA career

Rachel Allen has shared support for her son Joshua Allen’s new Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) career.

The celebrity chef praised her son in a post on Instagram, after he took gold in his first MMA competition.

“Go Josh @joshuaall_en !! You’ve worked so hard for this,” she wrote, adding blue heart emojis.

She shared a story from her other son Lucca in the post, including a picture of Joshua with the medal around his neck.

Lucca, a well-known race car driver on the Formula 3 circuit, also wrote: "So proud of my brother today. Gold in his first MMA competition."

In February of 2020, Joshua received a 30-month sentence for possession of more than €22,000 worth of cannabis for sale and supply, with 15 months suspended.

Rachel has previously spoken about the "tough time" she and her family went through and for her children growing up in the spotlight.