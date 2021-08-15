Vigil held in Dungannon for two-year-old who died of head injuries

David Young, PA

A vigil has been held in Dungannon for two-year-old Ali Jayden Doyle.

The toddler died in hospital after sustaining major head injuries at a house in the Co Tyrone town last Friday night.

Neighbours of the girl gathered in Sycamore Drive on Sunday afternoon to pay tribute.

Mandy Sutton lives opposite the family home and her four-year-old son Matthew was a close friend of Ali Jayden’s.

“We’re here today for a vigil for a little Ali Jayden who passed away sadly last week in terrible circumstances,” she said.

“We’re just here to say goodbye to her and just tell her that we love her.

“She was amazing.

“She was just so sassy and funny and such a beautiful wee girl, her wee eyes were just so sparkly and her wee smile, I’ll just never forget that wee smile, she was just so was beautiful.”

Members of the community paid tribute to the toddler during the vigil.

A minute’s silence was observed and a local priest said prayers.

Dozens of pink balloons were tied to a nearby fence for the occasion.

Fermanagh and South Tyrone MP Michelle Gildernew was among those in attendance.

Two people were remanded in custody charged in connection with Ali Jayden’s death last week.

Her mother Jade Dempsey, 24, of Sycamore Drive in Dungannon, was charged with perverting the court of justice and causing the death of a child by an unlawful act.

Her partner Darren John Armstrong, 32, of Ashbeg Grove in Dungannon, was charged with Ali’s murder and perverting the court of justice.