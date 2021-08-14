Sat, 14 Aug, 2021 - 22:13

One country added to list of designated States for quarantine

The Minister for Health has announced his intention to add one additional country to the list of designated States and remove two
One country added to list of designated States for quarantine

James Cox

The Minister for Health has announced his intention to add one additional country to the list of designated States and remove two.

People who do not have valid proof of vaccination or recovery arriving to Ireland having been in or transited through these States in the previous 14 days must enter Mandatory Hotel Quarantine.

The additional country to be added to the list is Fiji.

Fiji will soon be included on the booking system for Mandatory Hotel Quarantine, with non-exempt passengers from this State entering hotel quarantine starting from 4am on Wednesday, August 18th. More information on Mandatory Hotel Quarantine is available at www.gov.ie/quarantine.

The Minister has also removed Indonesia and Seychelles from the list of designated States for Mandatory Hotel Quarantine with effect from today.

More in this section

Gardaí launch investigation after baby found in pram at Kerry cemetery Gardaí launch investigation after baby found in pram at Kerry cemetery
Judge rules occupants in contempt of court over failure to vacate properties Judge rules occupants in contempt of court over failure to vacate properties
Troubles amnesty plan ‘risks reconciliation’ in Northern Ireland Troubles amnesty plan ‘risks reconciliation’ in Northern Ireland
Additional supports needed for vulnerable people returning to work – CF Ireland

Additional supports needed for vulnerable people returning to work – CF Ireland

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom
“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more