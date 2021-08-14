Sat, 14 Aug, 2021 - 15:04

Covid: 2,074 new cases, 229 in hospital

A further 2,074 Covid-19 cases have been confirmed in the State today
Covid: 2,074 new cases, 229 in hospital

James Cox

A further 2,074 Covid-19 cases have been confirmed in the State today.

There are 229 coronavirus patients in Irish hospitals with 43 in intensive care units.

Meanwhile, thousands of 12-15 year-olds will become the latest to receive their vaccines this weekend.

It comes as health officials have issued a stark warning that numbers in ICU with Covid-19 are now approaching the same levels as the peak of the second wave.

Rising cases

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn warned cases were now rising in every county.

“We have reported over 10,000 cases in the last week and, while we have very high incidence across Donegal, Monaghan, Mayo, Galway, Roscommon, Louth and Cavan in particular, incidence is rising across all 26 counties,” he said.

“In addition, while incidence is particularly high in those aged 16-29 years, incidence is now rising across all age groups.”

Health officials have also warned of a "sudden increase" in cases in Limerick and Tipperary, with most cases also having multiple close contacts.

More in this section

Man arrested after gardaí seize cannabis worth €51,000 in Co Cavan Man arrested after gardaí seize cannabis worth €51,000 in Co Cavan
Troubles amnesty plan ‘risks reconciliation’ in Northern Ireland Troubles amnesty plan ‘risks reconciliation’ in Northern Ireland
Gardaí launch investigation after baby found in pram at Kerry cemetery Gardaí launch investigation after baby found in pram at Kerry cemetery
‘Overcrowding and vaccination rates’ behind differences in maternity hospital restrictions

‘Overcrowding and vaccination rates’ behind differences in maternity hospital restrictions

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom
“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more