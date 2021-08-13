Fri, 13 Aug, 2021 - 17:35

Gerry Hutch managed to evade first arrest attempt by Spanish police

The Dubliner is likely to be held in prison in Madrid until he is extradited back to the Republic.
Gerry Hutch managed to evade first arrest attempt by Spanish police

The police raid resulting in the arrest of Gerry Hutch in southern Spain on Thursday was the second time a specialist unit there had tried to move against the Dubliner.

However, though gardaí expected Mr Hutch to be detained earlier this year, the Spanish authorities were not successful on that occasion, according to The Irish Times.

The 58-year-old left Ireland 5½ years ago as the Kinahan-Hutch feud erupted in Dublin and gardaí believe he has spent most of his time since then in Spain, while also travelling to other European countries.

While his whereabouts were unknown to gardaí for long periods, his extradition to Ireland could not have been attempted until the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) approved criminal charges against him earlier this year and a European arrest warrant was issued.

He was traced to Fuengirola in southern Spain and was under close surveillance earlier this year with a view to his arrest taking place then.

However, he was not detained at that time as he left the area, apparently for Eastern Europe and in a bid to evade capture. More recently he returned to Fuengirola, where he was being monitored by police.

This week saw the level of surveillance stepped up and culminated in his arrest on Thursday evening in Fuengirola.

Extradition

The Dubliner is likely to be held in prison in Madrid until he is extradited back to the Republic to face charges already approved by the DPP, though he can fight the extradition process and was expected to do so.

While senior Garda officers in Dublin welcomed his arrest, they told The Irish Times a protracted legal process was likely before Mr Hutch was brought before the courts in Dublin.

He is wanted to face charges relating to the gun attack on a boxing tournament weigh-in at the Regency Hotel, north Dublin, in February 2016, during which one man was fatally shot and several others were wounded.

Once that attack occurred, the Kinahan-Hutch feud erupted. It has claimed 18 lives to date, though there have been no killings for almost three years.

More in this section

‘Overcrowding and vaccination rates’ behind differences in maternity hospital restrictions ‘Overcrowding and vaccination rates’ behind differences in maternity hospital restrictions
Judge rules occupants in contempt of court over failure to vacate properties Judge rules occupants in contempt of court over failure to vacate properties
Frasers Group to open stores in vacant Debenhams units in Cork and Kildare Frasers Group to open stores in vacant Debenhams units in Cork and Kildare
Troubles amnesty plan ‘risks reconciliation’ in Northern Ireland

Troubles amnesty plan ‘risks reconciliation’ in Northern Ireland

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom
“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more