Fri, 13 Aug, 2021 - 11:05

Up to 30 Kilkenny County Council staff on strike over pay

A union representative said the action could escalate if their issues are not dealt with.
Up to 30 Kilkenny County Council staff on strike over pay

Sarah Slater

Up to 30 staff members at Kilkenny County Council have started industrial action in a row over pay.

The members of the SIPTU and Connect Unions in water services claim they are not being paid for being on-call out-of-hours like colleagues in other sections.

The action will see them refuse to operate their recording systems and hand-held devices and switch off their phones when their shifts end.

A union representative said the action could escalate if their issues are not dealt with.

A council spokesperson said they are monitoring the situation.

More in this section

Government working to establish vaccination injury compensation scheme Government working to establish vaccination injury compensation scheme
Man (80s) dies after three-car crash on motorway in Co Galway Man (80s) dies after three-car crash on motorway in Co Galway
Cocaine and cannabis worth €100,000 discovered in Co Cork Cocaine and cannabis worth €100,000 discovered in Co Cork
Man accused of Ademola Giwa murder is remanded in custody

Man accused of Ademola Giwa murder is remanded in custody

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom
“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more