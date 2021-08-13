Minister for Education must re-examine decision on unvaccinated pregnant teachers - ASTI

Vivienne Clarke

The general secretary of the Association of Secondary Teachers in Ireland (ASTI), Kieran Christie has called on the Minister for Education Norma Foley to “have another look” at the position of unvaccinated pregnant teachers expected to return to school shortly.

“The Minister has a wider duty of care to these teachers,” he told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland.

Pregnant teachers were “incredibly stressed out” about the return to school, especially given the high transmission rates of the Delta variant, adding they were losing sleep over the matter.

He said the ASTI is trying to engage with the Department of Education about a recent circular which stated even those with a significant ailment, or those in a high-risk category must attend the workplace.

“The Department of Education issued a circular some days ago, it deals with aspects in relation to people who have got significant ailments that puts them in what they call a very high-risk category and just to quote - it's an astonishing line in a circular, it says, and these people are pregnant as well, ‘high-risk - you must attend the workplace’.

“Pregnant women want low-risk or no risk in relation to their health and the health of their unborn children,” Mr Christie said.

He pointed out that pregnant teachers who were not yet 14 weeks pregnant could not be vaccinated.

It was not acceptable that pregnant teachers were expected to come into school, he added, as they would be terrified from when they arrived in the morning until they left in the evening.

Mr Christie said the Minister’s party colleague, Senator Lisa Chambers had called for “a re-look” at the situation.

“It’s not sustainable,” he said.