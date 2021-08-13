Fri, 13 Aug, 2021 - 09:08

Cocaine and cannabis worth €100,000 discovered in Co Cork

A man has been arrested in connection with the seizure.
A large quantity of drugs have been seized by Gardaí following a search in Co Cork on Thursday.

A man has been arrested after €100,000 worth of suspected cannabis and cocaine were discovered in the Middleton area.

The search was carried out at the premises at around 7pm on Thursday, pursuant to a warrant issued under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

The cannabis, worth an estimated €90,000, and cocaine, worth €10,000, were discovered and seized by officers, in addition to €2,750 in cash.

A number of phones and drug paraphernalia were also seized.

The man, aged in his 20s, was arrested in connection with the discovery and taken to Middleton Garda station where he is being held under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1996.

Gardaí said investigations are ongoing.

