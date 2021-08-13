Fri, 13 Aug, 2021 - 08:34

Man charged in connection with fatal Tallaght stabbing due in court

The man was arrested in Co Louth on Wednesday.
A man has been charged in relation to a stabbing incident in Dublin on Tuesday and is due to appear in court later today.

The man, aged in his 20s, was arrested in Dundalk, Co Louth on Wednesday afternoon.

His arrest was in relation to an incident at Mac Uilliam Road in Tallaght, during which a 25-year-old man sustained serious injuries. The man was taken to Tallaght University Hospital following the assault, but later died.

A second man, aged in his 50s, also sustained non-life threatening injuries during the incident.

The charged man is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin at 10.30am on Friday.

