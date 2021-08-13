Fri, 13 Aug, 2021 - 06:56

Government working to establish compensation scheme for vaccination injury

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said there are no plans to establish a Covid vaccine-specific injury compensation scheme.
Government working to establish compensation scheme for vaccination injury

The Government is working on establishing a compensation scheme for people who suffer injury caused by a State vaccination programme.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said there were no plans "for the introduction in Ireland of a Covid-19 specific vaccine compensation scheme" in parliamentary correspondence to Independent TD Catherine Connolly, according to The Irish Times.

However, he added a report from 2020 on medical negligence claims would be considered alongside a review conducted by the Health Research Board on vaccine injury redress schemes in other countries.

The Department of Health said work is underway to advance "policy development" on the matter.

This comes after a senior medical negligence solicitor said it was an "absolute scandal" that there is currently no such compensation scheme in place in the State.

Michael Boylan said there was "no point in denying" rare incidents in which vaccines cause negative side-effects, adding that a compensation scheme would "inspire more confidence in taking a vaccine, if you knew the State was going to look after you".

According to data up to August 3rd, the Health Products Regulatory Authority (HPRA) received 13,529 reports of suspected side-effects related to the Covid-19 vaccine out of the over 3 million doses which had been administered in the State up to that point.

More in this section

Minister challenges conviction of department official for animal welfare breaches Minister challenges conviction of department official for animal welfare breaches
Brexit has 'significantly altered' Irish-British freight traffic, report finds Brexit has 'significantly altered' Irish-British freight traffic, report finds
Man arrested in Louth after €650,000 of benzodiazepine tablets seized Man arrested in Louth after €650,000 of benzodiazepine tablets seized
Man (80s) dies after three-car crash on motorway in Co Galway

Man (80s) dies after three-car crash on motorway in Co Galway

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom
“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more