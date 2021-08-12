Dublin homeless charity suspends employee and begins inquiry over ‘serious matters’

A Dublin homeless charity has suspended an employee and appointed a senior counsel to examine “serious matters” which came to the attention of the board.

The Charities Regulator has also been contacted.

In a statement on Thursday evening, Inner City Helping Homeless said that in recent days “serious matters have come to the attention of the board”.

“We immediately initiated an investigation and commenced and independent process which we expect recommendations from shortly,” the charity’s chair, David Hall told The Irish Times.

“In the interim, we have suspended an employee and the use of a separate service provider. The board has moved to appoint an independent senior counsel, Mr Remy Farrell to fully evaluate issues of concern. We are in communication with the charities regulator.”

The ICHH group was founded in 2014 and focuses on outreach programmes working with homeless people in Dublin’s inner city.

Mr Hall said: “The board is mindful of the vital role our team of volunteers and staff play in the daily lives of those sleeping rough in Dublin. We are grateful to them and our wider network of supporters.

“We as a board will continue to take whatever steps are necessary at this time to protect and enhance the invaluable work of the organisation and the welfare of all service users.”