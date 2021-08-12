Thu, 12 Aug, 2021 - 16:12

Revenue seize tobacco worth €700,000 at Dublin Port

Over 1.1kgs of tobacco was seized during the operation
Revenue seize tobacco worth €700,000 at Dublin Port

Over 1.1kgs of 'roll your own' tobacco was seized by Revenue at Dublin Port on Wednesday.

Authorities said the smuggled tobacco, branded ‘Flandria’, has an estimated retail value of over €700,000, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of approximately €560,000.

The tobacco was discovered when officers searched a container that had arrived into Dublin Port on a vessel from Rotterdam. The search, which was carried out with the assistance of Revenue’s mobile x-ray scanner, led to the discovery of the tobacco concealed within the load that was manifested as ‘potatoes’.

Revenue said investigations are ongoing.

"This seizure is part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the shadow economy and the supply and sale of illegal tobacco products," Revenue said in a statement. "If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on free phone number 1800 295 295."

More in this section

Brexit has 'significantly altered' Irish-British freight traffic, report finds Brexit has 'significantly altered' Irish-British freight traffic, report finds
Minister challenges conviction of department official for animal welfare breaches Minister challenges conviction of department official for animal welfare breaches
M6 partly closed outside Athenry due to collision M6 partly closed outside Athenry due to collision
Property prices rise almost 7% in a single year, CSO figures show

Property prices rise almost 7% in a single year, CSO figures show

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom
“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more