Vicky Phelan receives ‘bad news’ and returns to US for new clinical trial

Campaigner Vicky Phelan says she will begin a new clinical trial in the United States, following her month-long stay at home in Ireland.

Ms Phelan, who was undergoing a year-long treatment in Maryland, said her last scan showed growth in her tumours. She is moving to a new clinical trial which she and her team hope will be more effective.

Writing on social media, she explained why she waited so long to provide an update to her followers.

“My sincerest apologies to all my followers for my hiatus from social media but I really needed to take a break from it all for two reasons,” she said.

“I wanted to focus on spending my time at home with my kids and my family and friends. I needed to get my head around some bad news following my last scan on July 6.”

Ms Phelan returned to the United States on Sunday evening. She met with her doctor on Tuesday and will move to a different treatment after a scan showed two of her tumours have grown.

“My team are not seeing the results that they would like and think it would be best if I come off my current trial and start on a new (but similar) trial which has just started enrolling patients on it this week.

“And so, following a LOT of thinking over the past month I decided after yesterday's meeting and results from my last scan which showed growth in two of my tumours, that I would move to this new clinical trial and give it a shot.

“I need to have a series of scans and tests done next week before I start on this new treatment regime but it will be very similar to the clinical trial I was on with treatment scheduled every two weeks and three drugs being administered.”

Homesick

Ms Phelan said she found it difficult to leave her children again and considered returning to Ireland due to homesickness.

“I am very emotional at the moment. I did not want to come back! I spent the first two days this week crying every time I thought of my kids and I found it so difficult trying to hold it together when I spoke to them on FaceTime. I almost booked a flight home!

“I am feeling less homesick and less teary today. It was so much harder coming back this time than when I came over in January. I will just take it one day at a time at the moment so please bear with me.”