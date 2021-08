Gardaí investigating the death of a four-year-old boy in Limerick have arrested two people on suspicion of murder.

The boy was injured at a house in Rathbane, Limerick on March 13th this year, and later died in hospital in Dublin on March 16th.

Gardaí arrested a man (30s) and a woman (20s) on Thursday.

Both are detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984, at Garda stations in Limerick city.