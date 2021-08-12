Thu, 12 Aug, 2021 - 12:22

Do Not Swim notice issued for popular Wexford beach

Futher water samples have been taken at the beach, the results of which are expected to return on Saturday.
Sarah Slater

A Do Not Swim Notice has been issued for a popular beach in Co Wexford.

Wexford County Council carried out routine testing at Duncannon beach as part of their bathing water sampling programme, with results showing breaches for E-coli levels.

Following consultation with the HSE, the council issued a swimming ban at the beach in the interest of public health, in accordance with the Bathing Water Quality Regulations.

An advisory notice for swimming is also in place at Morriscastle due to elevated levels of E-coli, however, the levels there remain within mandatory limits.

Council technical staff are currently investigating the matter as the source of contamination has not yet been identified, however, the elevated levels may partly be attributable to recent spells of heavy rain.

Further water quality samples have been taken, with results expected on Saturday, at which stage the prohibition notices will be reviewed.

In the meantime, lifeguards at Duncannon will fly a red flag indicating swimming is prohibited and signage to this effect will also be erected. Members of the public are requested to abide by these restrictions until further notice.

"The council wishes to assure the public that water quality results for 16 other beaches sampled along the Wexford coastline have been excellent with no issues encountered," a spokesperson said.

Further updates will be issued through the media and via the council website and more information on bathing water quality can be found on www.beaches.ie.

