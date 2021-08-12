Thu, 12 Aug, 2021 - 10:17

Over 2.4 million contactless payments made each day in June

Figures from the Banking and Payments Federation of Ireland (BPFI) noted a 37 per cent increase in contactless payments during June 2021 compared to the same month last year.
Over 2.4 million contactless payments made each day in June

The number of contactless payments made in June increased by 37 per cent compared to the same month of 2020, according to figures released by the Banking and Payments Federation Ireland (BPFI).

The value of these payments, which equated to 2.4 million transactions every day in June, rose to €1.2 billion, an increase of 43 per cent.

The average payment value also increased during the year, rising from €15.57 in 2020 to €16.19 this year.

For April-June, payments were up by 62 per cent compared to the same quarter in 2020, totalling 199 million. The value of the payments during Q2 also saw an increase on last year's figures, rising by 68 per cent to almost €3.2 billion, the highest quarterly figures since the BPFI's data series began.

The move away from cash, spurred on by the Covid-19 pandemic, has seen the value of contactless payments more than treble over a three-year period, the BPFI said.

Commenting on the figures, BPFI chief executive Brian Hayes said: "The increase we have seen in contactless spending during the course of June reflects the easing of Covid-related restrictions on many businesses, including hospitality, during this period and is a trend we expect to continue in the months ahead."

More in this section

‘Vaccines work’: Deputy chief medical officer calls on people to get vaccinated ‘Vaccines work’: Deputy chief medical officer calls on people to get vaccinated
Western counties brace for windy conditions as weather warning takes effect Western counties brace for windy conditions as weather warning takes effect
Green energy company to create 80 new jobs in Munster Green energy company to create 80 new jobs in Munster
Covid: 1,819 additional cases, 206 in hospital

Covid: 1,819 additional cases, 206 in hospital

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom
“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more