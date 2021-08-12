Western counties brace for windy conditions as weather warning takes effect

A status yellow weather warning is in place for six western counties.

The wind warning came into effect for Clare, Galway, Mayo, Sligo, Leitrim and Donegal early this morning and will remain in place until 3pm.

It’ll be unseasonably windy tomorrow, especially along Atlantic coasts & in exposed areas 🍃🌬️



Wind warning issued ⚠️



Do take care as the seas will be very rough and it’ll be very choppy on the lakes too. Be mindful of tents, awnings & outdoor furniture. — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) August 11, 2021

Kerry will also be under the alert from 8am-11am, while Cork is included between the hours of 9am-1pm.

Met Éireann issued the warning on Wednesday, predicting "unseasonably windy" conditions.

"South to southeast winds veering southwest will reach mean speeds of 40 to 50 km/h with gusts of up to 90 km/h," the forecaster explained.

Today will be an unseasonably windy day with fresh to strong & gusty southerly winds, reaching gale force on Atlantic coasts. 🌬️ 🍃



Outbreaks of rain 🌧️ will move eastwards across the country, followed by sunny spells & scattered showers. 🌦️



Highs of 16 to 19°C. 🌡️ pic.twitter.com/i9M3PD4VdA — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) August 12, 2021

Winds are due to be strongest along the coast and in exposed high areas.

Very rough sea conditions are also expected, prompting the Irish Coast Guard to advise the public to exercise caution.

"The forecasted unseasonable severe weather conditions will coincide with spring tides and rough to high seas, with the potential for wave overtopping and hazardous coastal conditions," a statement from the Coast Guard said.

Anyone who sees someone in difficulty in the water is also reminded to call emergency services on 999/112 and to ask for the Coast Guard.