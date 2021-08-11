Covid: 1,819 additional cases, 206 in hospital

James Cox

A further 1,819 additional Covid-19 cases have been confirmed in the State.

There are 206 coronavirus patients in hospital, with 36 in intensive care units.

Two-thirds of the Republic's total population are fully vaccinated, according to the latest figures.

With 6.2 million doses of the Covid vaccine administered up to August 10th, just under 90 per cent of adults and 88 per cent of people aged over 16 have received at least one dose.

Chair of the vaccine taskforce, Prof Brian MacCraith, shared the latest available data which shows that 78 per cent of adults and 76 per cent of people over 16 are now fully vaccinated.