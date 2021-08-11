Wed, 11 Aug, 2021 - 12:58

Met Éireann issues warning for ‘unseasonably windy’ conditions

The warning covers counties Clare, Cork, Donegal, Galway, Kerry, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo
Met Éireann issues warning for ‘unseasonably windy’ conditions

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow warning for “unseasonably windy” conditions in western coastal counties.

The forecaster said south to southeast winds on Thursday will reach mean speeds of 40 to 50km/h with gusts of up to 90km/h.

Winds are set to be strongest along the coast, as well as exposed and higher terrain. Met Éireann also warned that sea conditions will be very rough.

The warning covers counties Clare, Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo, lasting from 6am until 3pm on Thursday.

The warning also covers counties Cork and Kerry, though for a shorter time period – from 8am to 11am in Co Kerry, 9am to 3pm in Co Cork.

More generally, Thursday will be a windy day with fresh to strong and gusty southwest winds. There will be some rough conditions across inland lakes as well.

Met Éireann said showery outbreaks of rain will move into the western half of the country in the morning, heaviest in the northwest, extending eastwards into the afternoon. Temperatures will range from 16 to 19 degrees Celsius.

Overnight on Thursday showers will continue in the west and northwest with long clear spells elsewhere. Winds will ease in the south and east, but remain strong elsewhere with near gale force winds continuing in the far west and northwest.

Friday will be blustery again. There will be sunny spells and showers, with highest temperatures ranging between 16 to 20 degrees.

More in this section

Taoiseach warns of ‘increasingly devastating consequences’ of climate change Taoiseach warns of ‘increasingly devastating consequences’ of climate change
Covid: 1,508 new cases confirmed, CMO warns of 'significant' community transmission Covid: 1,508 new cases confirmed, CMO warns of 'significant' community transmission
Climate change ‘central’ to forthcoming Budget deliberations Climate change ‘central’ to forthcoming Budget deliberations
Rotunda defends ongoing restrictions on partners attending appointments

Rotunda defends ongoing restrictions on partners attending appointments

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom
“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more