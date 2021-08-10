Tue, 10 Aug, 2021 - 17:34

Covid: 1,508 new cases confirmed, CMO warns of 'significant' community transmission

There were 33 Covid patients being treated in ICU as of 8am on Tuesday.
Covid: 1,508 new cases confirmed, CMO warns of 'significant' community transmission

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) has confirmed 1,508 new cases of Covid-19 have been recorded as of midnight on Monday.

At 8am on Tuesday there were 206 people with the virus in hospital, 33 of whom were being treated in ICU.

In a statement released with the daily figures, chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said Covid is now "circulating to a significant degree in the community".

However, he added: "The public’s ongoing adherence to public health advice, the high levels of vaccine uptake, and the ongoing community engagement with testing centres around the country is encouraging."

Dr Holohan said high levels of cooperation are being reported by contact tracers, which he said must be maintained "to break chains of transmission and keep our families and communities safe".

"Until you receive a result and if you receive a positive result from a PCR test, it is essential that you isolate and cooperate with contact tracing teams so that your close contacts can be informed.

"If you are a close contact of a person who has tested positive for Covid-19, please come forward for a PCR test immediately if you have any symptoms or are not yet fully vaccinated to help stop the spread of this disease," he added.

In the North, 1,305 new Covid cases were reported on Tuesday, with two additional Covid-related deaths.

There are now 311 patiens with the virus in hospital in the North, 41 of whom are in intensive care.

More in this section

Climate change ‘central’ to forthcoming Budget deliberations Climate change ‘central’ to forthcoming Budget deliberations
Slots at vaccine centres will be available for 12 to 15-year-olds this weekend Slots at vaccine centres will be available for 12 to 15-year-olds this weekend
Man’s body discovered in Co Fermanagh Man’s body discovered in Co Fermanagh
Call for ban on evicting tenants to sell properties in homelessness fight

Call for ban on evicting tenants to sell properties in homelessness fight

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom
“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more