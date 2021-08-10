Calls for modelling on how reopening of schools could impact Delta variant spread

James Cox

There are calls for clear modelling on how the reopening of schools will impact on the spread of the Covid-19 Delta variant.

Yesterday the Department of Health reported 1,522 new cases of the virus.

The more transmissible Delta variant, which first emerged here earlier this summer, is the dominant strain.

Tomás Ryan, Associate Professor in the School of Biochemistry and Immunology at Trinity College Dublin, says the reopening of schools next month could cause a further rise in case numbers.

Prof Ryan told Newstalk: “We should be asking for very clear modelling of how we can anticipate the Delta variant will spread in our schools. If we keep having rising case numbers we need better mitigation measures in place to make sure ventilation standards are enforced in classrooms, and we need very clear guidelines for the isolation of students and whole classrooms if there is an outbreak.”

Vaccination

Meanwhile, the director of the HSE’s vaccination campaign, Damien McCallion, has said that slots have been made available at vaccination centres this weekend for 12 to 15-year-olds.

Registration for this cohort will open on Thursday with the first vaccines to be administered at the weekend, he told Newstalk Breakfast.

There will also be evening clinics along with appointments through a limited number of GPs and pharmacies. This was to facilitate parents who would have to accompany their children, he explained.

“We would be optimistic about the uptake in this age group,” he added.

It is anticipated that this cohort will have received their second doses by the middle to the end of September. “No one will be left behind.”