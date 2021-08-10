Tue, 10 Aug, 2021 - 07:12

Man’s body discovered in Co Fermanagh

A man’s body has been discovered in Co Fermanagh, following a crash in Maguiresbridge
Man’s body discovered in Co Fermanagh

Dominic McGrath, PA

A man’s body has been discovered in Co Fermanagh, following a crash in Maguiresbridge.

Police are investigating after the man’s body was discovered at around 1.40pm on Monday.

The crash took place on Main Street in Maguiresbridge at 1.15pm. After that incident, the male driver of one of the cars left the scene of the crash.

A man’s body was discovered a short distance away on Belfast Road just over half an hour later.

A post-mortem examination will be carried out to determine the cause of death and police are still carrying out inquiries into the circumstances of the man’s death.

After initially being closed, Belfast Road reopened on Monday evening.

More in this section

Covid: Double-vaccinated make up 17% of infections, as 1,522 new cases recorded Covid: Double-vaccinated make up 17% of infections, as 1,522 new cases recorded
Florence Pugh arrives in Wicklow to film new movie Florence Pugh arrives in Wicklow to film new movie
Vaccine registration for 12-15 year olds to open this week Vaccine registration for 12-15 year olds to open this week
Hospital overcrowding: INMO warns of 'dire situation' as numbers hit pandemic-high

Hospital overcrowding: INMO warns of 'dire situation' as numbers hit pandemic-high

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom
“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more