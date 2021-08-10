Man’s body discovered in Co Fermanagh

Dominic McGrath, PA

A man’s body has been discovered in Co Fermanagh, following a crash in Maguiresbridge.

Police are investigating after the man’s body was discovered at around 1.40pm on Monday.

The crash took place on Main Street in Maguiresbridge at 1.15pm. After that incident, the male driver of one of the cars left the scene of the crash.

A man’s body was discovered a short distance away on Belfast Road just over half an hour later.

A post-mortem examination will be carried out to determine the cause of death and police are still carrying out inquiries into the circumstances of the man’s death.

After initially being closed, Belfast Road reopened on Monday evening.