Mon, 09 Aug, 2021 - 20:10

Cannabis jellies worth over €33,000 and cash seized in Dublin

Two men and a woman have been charged in relation to the seizure.
Cannabis jellies worth over €33,000 and cash seized in Dublin

Cannabis jellies with an estimated street value of €33,700 have been seized in Dublin, in addition to €14,000 in cash.

The seizure was made on Sunday morning after a man in his mid-30s was stopped while driving in Bluebell.

A search was carried out under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act, 1977/84 at approximately 6am, during which the cash and a small quantity of cannabis was discovered.

The man was arrested at the scene and take to Kevin Street Garda station where he was held under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The cannabis jellies were discovered during a follow-up search at a residential property, with drug paraphernalia also seized.

A man in his 40s and a woman in her 30s were arrested and held at Kevin Street Garda station.

The two men have since been charged in relation to the seizure and appeared in court on Monday morning. The woman was also charged and will appear in court on September 1st.

Gardaí said investigations into the matter are ongoing.

More in this section

Covid: Double-vaccinated make up 17% of infections, as 1,522 new cases recorded Covid: Double-vaccinated make up 17% of infections, as 1,522 new cases recorded
Florence Pugh arrives in Wicklow to film new movie Florence Pugh arrives in Wicklow to film new movie
Hospital overcrowding: INMO warns of 'dire situation' as numbers hit pandemic-high Hospital overcrowding: INMO warns of 'dire situation' as numbers hit pandemic-high
Vaccine registration for 12-15 year olds to open this week

Vaccine registration for 12-15 year olds to open this week

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom
“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more