Mon, 09 Aug, 2021 - 19:23

Two men charged in relation to alleged €1m theft from accountancy firm

The men, both aged in their 30s, were arrested on Monday morning.
Gardaí have arrested two men following allegations of theft at an accountancy firm between 2019-2020.

Officers attached to the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) arrested the men, both aged in their 30s, on Monday morning.

The two appeared before the Criminal Courts at 10.30am, with one remanded into custody, while the second man was released on bail.

The charges are part of an ongoing investigation following a complaint by the accountancy firm relating to false claims for expenses by an employee in excess of €1 million.

Gardaí said investigations into the matter are ongoing.

