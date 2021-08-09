Florence Pugh arrives in Wicklow to film new movie

James Cox

Florence Pugh is the latest A-list film star to arrive in Ireland as she revealed she is in Co Wicklow for the filming of The Wonder.

The English actress was nominated for an Oscar for her role in Little Women and she has also starred in the likes of Black Widow, Fighting With My Family and Midsommar.

The Wonder is a psychological thriller, adapted from the acclaimed 2016 novel by Emma Donoghue.

The story is set in the Irish Midlands in 1862. It follows a young girl who stops eating, but remains miraculously alive and well.

An English nurse, Lib Wright (Pugh), is summoned to a tiny village to observe what some are claiming as a medical anomaly or a miracle — a girl said to have survived without food for months. Tourists have flocked to the cabin of 11-year-old Anna O'Donnell, and a journalist has come down to cover the sensation.

Pugh starred alongside Scarlett Johansson in Black Widow earlier this year, and she's set to resume filming for Marvel series Hawkeye later in 2021 before filming Don't Worry Darling, with Chris Pine and Harry Styles.

The actress posted a picture of herself smiling on her Instagram story today captioned: “First day shooting nerves. Let's go 'The Wonder'!!!”

She also shared a post of the Hollywood sign in Wicklow, writing: “Less traffic, greener hills, great Guinness. A different kind of Hollywood..”

Pugh follows fellow Hollywood stars Patrick Dempsey and Amy Adams who were in Ireland earlier on this summer for the filming of Disney sequel Disenchanted.