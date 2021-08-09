Man in his 20s seriously injured after collision in Cork

Digital Desk Staff

Gardaí are appealing for information on a single vehicle collision in Cork last night which has left a man in his 20s in hospital with serious injuries.

The incident happened just after 8pm at Hadwell in Lower Aghada.

The driver and only occupant of the vehicle was taken to Cork University Hospital with serious injuries.

The road was closed for a technical examination but has since re-opened.

Gardaí in Midleton are appealing to any witnesses to come forward, in particular anyone with dash cam footage.