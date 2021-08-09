Mon, 09 Aug, 2021 - 14:24

Man in his 20s seriously injured after collision in Cork

The incident happened just after 8pm at Hadwell in Lower Aghada.
Man in his 20s seriously injured after collision in Cork

Digital Desk Staff

Gardaí are appealing for information on a single vehicle collision in Cork last night which has left a man in his 20s in hospital with serious injuries.

The incident happened just after 8pm at Hadwell in Lower Aghada.

The driver and only occupant of the vehicle was taken to Cork University Hospital with serious injuries.

The road was closed for a technical examination but has since re-opened.

Gardaí in Midleton are appealing to any witnesses to come forward, in particular anyone with dash cam footage.

More in this section

Vaccine registration for 12-15 year olds to open this week Vaccine registration for 12-15 year olds to open this week
Petrol bombs thrown during night of disorder in Co Tyrone Petrol bombs thrown during night of disorder in Co Tyrone
Pub staffing issues 'at crisis point' Pub staffing issues 'at crisis point'
INMO warns of 'dire situation' as hospital overcrowding hits pandemic-high

INMO warns of 'dire situation' as hospital overcrowding hits pandemic-high

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom
“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more