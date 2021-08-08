Petrol bombs thrown during night of disorder in Co Tyrone

By Cate McCurry, PA

A gang of up to 30 people, including masked men, threw masonry and petrol bombs during a night of disorder in Co Tyrone.

Police are investigating a number of incidents which happened in Dungannon on Saturday night.

From around 10.40pm to around 2.30am, a number of reports were made about incidents in the Ballygawley Road area.

It is believed approximately 20 to 30 people, including a number of masked individuals, were involved.

Police cars were attacked by masked men in Dungannon, Co Tyrone on Saturday night. Photo: PSNI

Two police vehicles were damaged after a petrol bomb and other missiles were thrown.

In one of the incidents reported, a petrol bomb was also thrown at a car being driven by a member of the public.

Police say that furniture was also set on fire on a street to block passing traffic.

Inspector Knipe, from the PSNI, said: “These were disgraceful scenes that took place last night and we are thankful that no one was injured. What happened last night is completely unacceptable and cannot be tolerated.

“Police have spoken to residents in the area who are horrified by the incident, the community wants better for their area and to live without fear.

“We appeal to those who think this behaviour is acceptable to take a look at what destroying your own community achieves. This and putting the emergency services under even more pressure is not the way forward.

“We will continue to monitor the area and would warn anyone contemplating becoming involved in such criminal activity to think twice.

“As we investigate these incidents, I am appealing to anyone who was in the area last night and witnessed what happened, or who captured what happened on their dash cam to call us on 101.”

DUP councillor Clement Cuthbertson blamed the disturbance on republicans.

“Disgraceful behaviour in Dungannon last night with republicans rioting,” he said in a social media post.

“Stones were thrown at the NIFRS who were called to attend the anti-internment bonfire, then roads were blocked later in the night.

“I will be talking to senior police in relation to this. The Unionist community will be watching closely for what action, if any, the police take.

“All to (sic) often it looks as if a blind eye is continually shown to this violence in Dungannon, while a different, more heavy style of policing, is deployed against anti [Northern Ireland] protocol protests.”