Sun, 08 Aug, 2021 - 15:16

Man dies after falling into river in Co Armagh

The incident happened in the River Folly in Armagh.
By Cate McCurry, PA

A man has died after he fell into a river in Co Armagh on Sunday morning.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident, which they say happened near the Killuney Drive area in Armagh.

Just before 2.30am, it was reported that a man had fallen into the River Folly.

Emergency services attended and recovered the man from the water but he was pronounced dead a short time later.

A post-mortem examination will be carried out to determine the cause of death.

Inquiries are continuing and officers have appealed to anyone with information to contact them in Armagh.

