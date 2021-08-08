Sun, 08 Aug, 2021 - 12:08

Police given extra time to question man over murder of two-year-old

Ali Jayden Maguire, died in hospital on Friday after sustaining head injuries.
By Cate McCurry, PA

Police in Northern Ireland investigating the murder of a two-year-old girl have been extra time to question a man arrested on suspicion of her death.

The toddler, named as Ali Jayden Maguire, died in hospital on Friday after sustaining head injuries at a house in Co Tyrone.

Detectives from the PSNI’s major investigation team have been given an additional 36 hours to question the 32-year-old man.

He was arrested hours after the toddler, known as AJ, was taken to hospital from a house in Park Avenue in Dungannon.

Flowers left at the scene in Dungannon
Flowers left at the scene in Dungannon (Cate McCurry/PA)

The toddler’s mother is originally from Dublin and recently to moved to the area.

Friends and family left ornaments and teddy bears alongside sympathy messages, flowers and cards outside the home where AJ was discovered seriously injured.

In a statement, the PSNI said: “Detectives from Police Service of Northern Ireland’s major investigation team investigating the circumstances of the death of a two-year-old girl on Friday August 6 have been granted a court extension for an additional 36 hours to question a 32-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder.”

The victim’s aunt Cuirnan, who did not reveal her surname, thanked the public for their messages of sympathy in recent days via a Facebook post.

Forensic officers and the PSNI remained at the scene of Sunday morning.

Former DUP leader and MLA for Fermanagh and South Tyrone Arlene Foster tweeted: “Another tragic death in the constituency, this time a little girl.

“Thinking of all those dealing with this awful event, and trying to make sense of it all.”

