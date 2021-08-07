Sat, 07 Aug, 2021 - 16:36

All-Ireland hurling semi-final delayed due to hay bales on M7

The Limerick team are caught up in the traffic jam
Throw-in at the All-Ireland hurling semi-final between Limerick and Waterford has been delayed until 5.30pm after a number of bales of hay are understood to have fallen from a lorry causing traffic congestion.

The Limerick team are caught up in the traffic jam at Junction 10 Northbound on the M7 and the extra time is needed to ensure they get to the stadium.

Gardaí are currently dealing with the incident and are advising road users to avoid part of the M7.

“Two lanes remain open, however, gardaí are advising road users to avoid the area if possible,” a garda spokesman told The Irish Times on Saturday afternoon.

