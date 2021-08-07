Government scraps plans for safe access zones at abortion clinics

New laws which would have seen safe access zones set up outside hospitals and clinics for abortion services have been 'shelved' by Government.

Legislation to protect patients and staff from intimidation with 100 metre safe zones around facilities had been promised back in 2018.

However, the Department of Health told the Irish Examiner it will now rely instead on existing public order law to police any protests.

The department claimed there has been a “limited” number of reports of protests since the introduction of abortion in 2019, which they say is an “extremely positive development”.

Limerick City and County Councillors wrote to Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly last month asking for him to prioritise legislation for safe zones after ongoing anti-abortion protests outside University Maternity Hospital, Limerick (UMHL) and other healthcare settings.

In response to Government's stance on safe zones, campaigner Ailbhe Smyth told the Irish Examiner: “It shows a disregard for the general position, in view of the electorate who clearly voted for care and compassion.

“The vast majority of people had to curtail their movements and there have been noticeably fewer protests, right across the board [since Covid].

“This is a very flawed evidence base on which to make a decision, even a provisional decision on this legislation.”

Safe access zones have been introduced in many countries including parts of the US, Canada, Australia and the UK.