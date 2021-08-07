Sat, 07 Aug, 2021 - 11:55

Thunderstorm warning in place with flooding expected

A status yellow thunderstorm and rain warning for Ulster, Connacht and north Leinster will remain in place for today
James Cox

A status yellow thunderstorm and rain warning for Ulster, Connacht and north Leinster will remain in place for today.

Met Éireann says heavy, slow moving and thundery showers will lead to further localised flooding and hazardous driving conditions.

The alert will remain in place until midnight tonight.

Alan O'Reilly from Carlow Weather says things will improve tomorrow.

“Showers will ease off a little bit later on in the day, but unfortunately there will be a risk of some lighter showers for a time. Tomorrow we'll see less showers, but still a risk of heavy showers again tomorrow.”

The highest temperatures on Saturday will reach 15 to 19 degrees with blustery winds expected on the western and southern coasts.

The weather will be mixed during the week with heavy showers and sunny spells, according to Met Éireann.

Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to have the best weather with highs of 21 degrees.

The public has been advised not to swim at a number of beaches across the country this weekend due to adverse weather conditions.

This includes beaches in Dublin, Mayo, Donegal and Kerry.

The do-not-swim notice at Malahide beach has been extended due to storm water overflow.

Fingal County Council said further sampling at Malahide and Balbriggan will take place on Sunday, with results expected on Monday.

Water quality at beaches can be checked by accessing the Environmental Protection Agency website at www.beaches.ie.

